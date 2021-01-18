FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering Under Armour Fly-By Shorts for just $12.50 (Reg. $20), more

$12.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts in Cerise Full Heather for $12.50 Prime shipped. Today rate is an Amazon all-time low and they’re regularly priced at $20. These shorts are perfect for workouts and the reflective design helps to keep you visible in low light. This style is also lightweight, sweat-wicking, and features a drawstring waist for a percise fit. The pink coloring is great for the upcoming spring season and they can be paired with t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, and more. With over 8,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Under Armour Youth Essential 6-Pack No Show Socks for $8.99. To compare, usually these socks are priced at $16. They’re are sweat-wicking, great for running shoes, and seamless for added comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 390 reviews.

Looking for more deals? Gap Factory is currently having its Great Sale that’s offering up to 75% off sitewide with deals starting at just $5.

Under Armour Fly-By Shorts feature:

  • Lightweight woven fabric delivers superior comfort & durability
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Super breathable mesh panels dump excess heat
  • Built in brief for enhanced coverage
  • Ultra comfortable, soft knit waistband with internal drawcord

