FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUKEY’s RGB LED bedside table lamp is fully customizable + battery-powered at $21

-
AmazonHome Goodsaukey
Reg. $27 $21

AUKEY Innovate US via Amazon is offering its RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp for $21.05 Prime shipped with the code 9GZPGWIK at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $27 here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This lamp offers RGB coloring and the ability to adjust the brightness to whatever you need. Plus, the adaptable modes can cycle colors, keep it white, or change things up depending on what settings you pick. There’s also an internal battery so you can use it around the house without having to plug it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a lamp on a tighter budget? Well, this is a fantastic alternative. It’s available on Amazon for $13, which is quite a bit more budget-focused. The main thing here is that there’s no bulb included, which means no RGB or brightness controls.

After you finish decorating your bedside tables, you’ll want to give Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection with Studio McGee a look. You’ll find that it offers home items from $7, ensuring there’s something in here for every budget.

More about AUKEY’s RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp:

  • Simple Operation: Adjust mode switch to select light mode. Double-tap the top surface or press and hold the multi-function button for 2 seconds to turn on/off
  • Fully Adjustable Brightness: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive touch-sensitive top surface
  • Adaptable Modes: Warm white, cool white, and RGB modes to choose from. Auto-cycle RGB colors or select a fixed color to suit your mood
  • Eye-Safe Light: The even, diffused light is comfortable for eyes and perfect for reading or relaxing
  • Package Contents: AUKEY LT-T8 Table Lamp, USB-A to C Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King M...
This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe...
Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from ...
These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 ...
Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40...
Upgrade to Calphalon cookware with this 9-piece non-sti...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup sees $60 discount...
GE’s Z-Wave Smart Motion Dimmer Switch falls to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your smart home with 66-feet of Bluetooth-controlled RGB LED lighting at $24

$24 Learn More
21% off

Save up 21% on meross HomeKit garage door remotes, Edison bulbs, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $80

Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp: $62 (Reg. $80)

$62 Learn More
$220 off

JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water resistance at a new low of $70

$80 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s Millennium Falcon Microfighter packs plenty of value into a miniature build

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $379

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $24

This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe at under $17

Under $17 Learn More