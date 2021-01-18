AUKEY’s RGB LED bedside table lamp is fully customizable + battery-powered at $21

AUKEY Innovate US via Amazon is offering its RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp for $21.05 Prime shipped with the code 9GZPGWIK at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $27 here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This lamp offers RGB coloring and the ability to adjust the brightness to whatever you need. Plus, the adaptable modes can cycle colors, keep it white, or change things up depending on what settings you pick. There’s also an internal battery so you can use it around the house without having to plug it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a lamp on a tighter budget? Well, this is a fantastic alternative. It’s available on Amazon for $13, which is quite a bit more budget-focused. The main thing here is that there’s no bulb included, which means no RGB or brightness controls.

After you finish decorating your bedside tables, you’ll want to give Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection with Studio McGee a look. You’ll find that it offers home items from $7, ensuring there’s something in here for every budget.

More about AUKEY’s RGB LED Bedside Table Lamp:

Simple Operation: Adjust mode switch to select light mode. Double-tap the top surface or press and hold the multi-function button for 2 seconds to turn on/off

Fully Adjustable Brightness: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive touch-sensitive top surface

Adaptable Modes: Warm white, cool white, and RGB modes to choose from. Auto-cycle RGB colors or select a fixed color to suit your mood

Eye-Safe Light: The even, diffused light is comfortable for eyes and perfect for reading or relaxing

Package Contents: AUKEY LT-T8 Table Lamp, USB-A to C Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

