Hautelook Valentine’s Day Fragrance Sale offers deals from $10: Vince Camuto, Burberry, more

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hautelook is having a Fragrance Sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brand perfume and cologne. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $89. If you’re on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day gift idea or wanting a new scent, the Vince Camuto Vitru Cologne for men is a great choice. This 1.7-oz bottle comes with a beautiful design and features masculine notes. A few of the notes include fresh tree moss, white birch, warm cedar, and tuscan leather. This is a scent that can be worn year-round and rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Merrell’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular boots, outerwear, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!