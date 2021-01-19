FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to your AirPods for $9.50 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
20% off $9.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Case for $9.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $12, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking the lowest we’ve seen in four months. Protect your AirPods while also bringing some classic Apple vibes into the mix with elago’s AW3 case. Featuring a soft silicone design that’s modeled after the original Mac, this is a notable way to prevent your AirPods’ charging case from being scratched when put in your bag. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Over 285 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for some extra insight. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the old school Apple stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6 at Amazon. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like similarly to the lead deal, but without the retro Mac design. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers here, as well.

And speaking of elago, this morning we got a look at its new lineup of MagSafe accessories. Featuring a new charging tray for your iPhone and more, there’s also a collection of cases for the latest Apple handsets as well as some other ways to take advantage of MagSafe.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great. The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging.

