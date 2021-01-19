eufy’s Smart Home Security System drops to new low at $110, today only

Woot is offering the Anker eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $109.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, you’d normally pay $160 and today’s deal beats our last mention for $15 and marks an all-time low. Anker’s smart security system ships with a keypad, two contact sensors, and a motion detector, alongside the HomeBase to tie it all together. It integrates with other Anker security offerings, as well as a smartphone app. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.
Further expand your smart home security system by picking up additional door/window sensors. Each one has a 2-year battery life and costs just $30 at Amazon. You’ll be able to secure one additional door or window with your savings from today’s lead deal, while still leaving an extra $20 in your pocket when all is said and done.
Do you already have a home security system? Well, we’ve found the eufy battery-powered video doorbell is down to $90 right now. This is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need a full-on alarm and allows you to check who’s outside from anywhere.
More about the eufy Home Security System:
- Easy Setup: Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts.
- No Monthly Fees: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
- Instant Alerts: Get notified as soon as motion or a breach is detected with the eufy Security app.
