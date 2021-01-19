eufy’s Smart Home Security System drops to new low at $110, today only

Woot is offering the Anker eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $109.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, you’d normally pay $160 and today’s deal beats our last mention for $15 and marks an all-time low. Anker’s smart security system ships with a keypad, two contact sensors, and a motion detector, alongside the HomeBase to tie it all together. It integrates with other Anker security offerings, as well as a smartphone app. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Further expand your smart home security system by picking up additional door/window sensors. Each one has a 2-year battery life and costs just $30 at Amazon. You’ll be able to secure one additional door or window with your savings from today’s lead deal, while still leaving an extra $20 in your pocket when all is said and done.

Do you already have a home security system? Well, we’ve found the eufy battery-powered video doorbell is down to $90 right now. This is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need a full-on alarm and allows you to check who’s outside from anywhere.

More about the eufy Home Security System:

Easy Setup: Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts.

No Monthly Fees: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Instant Alerts: Get notified as soon as motion or a breach is detected with the eufy Security app.

