FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s Combo Touch prev-gen. iPad Air Keyboard Folio falls to $109 (Save 27%)

-
AmazonBest iPad DealsLogitech
Reg. $150 $109

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch previous-generation iPad Air Keyboard Folio for $108.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% price cut, marks one of the first times on sale, and is a new all-time low. Logitech’s Combo Touch is designed for Apple’s third-generation iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, covering both the front and back of your device with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review of the 9.7-inch iPad model. Head below for more.

Ditch the built-in trackpad found above and go with the Logitech Slim Folio case instead. This will still cover your iPad Air with a wrap-around keyboard design like the featured option, but lacks the additional input method noted above. That does allow this alternative to clock in at $76, saving you some extra cash in the process. Otherwise, call it a day and grab this highly-rated cover from JETech at $8 to protect your iPad.

Then go check out our Apple guide for even more price cuts on Macs, Apple Watch, and accessories. The latest 4-day sale at Best Buy is delivering some notable offers on MacBook Pro, and you’ll definitely want to check out Apple’s new MagSafe charger while it’s on sale for the first time.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips protein shakes and...
Top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush hits Ama...
Acer Spin 5 delivers a convertible laptop build, now $8...
Anker’s affordable cameras feature HomeKit suppor...
Add the Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector to your hom...
Eufy’s battery-powered Wi-Fi video doorbell goes ...
RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA,...
Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King M...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80

Wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Twelve South’s BookBook Vol 2 folio at $68 (Reg. $80)

$68 Learn More
Up to $50

Save up to $50 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

From $559 Learn More
Reg. $125+

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips protein shakes and heats soup for $80 (Reg. up to $150)

$80 Learn More
Up to 25%

Home Depot’s 1-day water filtration sale takes up to 25% off whole-home systems, more

Save now! Learn More
Reg. $170

Top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $170)

$110 Learn More
$1,000+

Acer Spin 5 delivers a convertible laptop build, now $840 (Reg. $1,000+)

$840 Learn More
$45 off

Sam’s Club memberships are essentially FREE with this gift card promo

FREE Learn More
Up to 30%

Anker’s affordable cameras feature HomeKit support, more from $34

From $34 Learn More