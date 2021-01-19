Logitech’s Combo Touch prev-gen. iPad Air Keyboard Folio falls to $109 (Save 27%)

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch previous-generation iPad Air Keyboard Folio for $108.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% price cut, marks one of the first times on sale, and is a new all-time low. Logitech’s Combo Touch is designed for Apple’s third-generation iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, covering both the front and back of your device with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review of the 9.7-inch iPad model. Head below for more.

Ditch the built-in trackpad found above and go with the Logitech Slim Folio case instead. This will still cover your iPad Air with a wrap-around keyboard design like the featured option, but lacks the additional input method noted above. That does allow this alternative to clock in at $76, saving you some extra cash in the process. Otherwise, call it a day and grab this highly-rated cover from JETech at $8 to protect your iPad.

Then go check out our Apple guide for even more price cuts on Macs, Apple Watch, and accessories.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap.

