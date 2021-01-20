Bosch’s Brushless Drill/Driver weighs 1.6-pounds, more DEWALT and Makita tools from $33

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max Brushless Drill/Driver Kit (GSR12V-300B22) for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen until now. This Bosch offering sets itself apart from many by weighing in at only 1.6-pounds. Despite this, its brushless motor is able to deliver “300-inch pounds of torque and a max speed of 1,750 RPM for outstanding performance.” For tight jobs, this solution features a head length that spans just 6-inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $33.

And that’s not all, yesterday we pulled together a list of other deals. Brands include Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL and start at $74. There you’ll find tools like saws, drills, and more. Options listed are up to $43 off, making this a great time to stock up.

Bosch 12V Max Brushless Drill/Driver Kit features:

Efficient Drill/Driver Design – Provides Professional Torque in a 3/8 Inches Tool That Is Only 1.6 Lbs.

EC Brushless motor – delivers 300 Inches Ibs. of torque and a max speed of 1,750 RPM for outstanding performance

Compact housing – features a head length of only 6.0 Inches Great for working in tight spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!