Bosch’s Brushless Drill/Driver weighs 1.6-pounds, more DEWALT and Makita tools from $33

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max Brushless Drill/Driver Kit (GSR12V-300B22) for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen until now. This Bosch offering sets itself apart from many by weighing in at only 1.6-pounds. Despite this, its brushless motor is able to deliver “300-inch pounds of torque and a max speed of 1,750 RPM for outstanding performance.” For tight jobs, this solution features a head length that spans just 6-inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $33.
More tools on sale:
- DEWALT 6-inch Grinder: $145 (Reg. $181)
- low stock
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Driver/Drill Kit: $135 (Reg. $159)
- DEWALT 10-piece Impact Socket Set: $33 (Reg. $43)
- View all…
And that’s not all, yesterday we pulled together a list of other deals. Brands include Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL and start at $74. There you’ll find tools like saws, drills, and more. Options listed are up to $43 off, making this a great time to stock up.
Bosch 12V Max Brushless Drill/Driver Kit features:
- Efficient Drill/Driver Design – Provides Professional Torque in a 3/8 Inches Tool That Is Only 1.6 Lbs.
- EC Brushless motor – delivers 300 Inches Ibs. of torque and a max speed of 1,750 RPM for outstanding performance
- Compact housing – features a head length of only 6.0 Inches Great for working in tight spaces
