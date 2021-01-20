FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event offers up to 70% off Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Champion, Reebok, Under Armour, Brooks, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Boost your winter and spring workouts with the Nike Dri-FIT 9-inch Training Shorts for $22 and that were originally priced at $30. These shorts are great for workouts and the material is sweat-wicking to promote comfort. It’s available in two color options and the side logo adds a stylish touch. Plus, this style looks nice with sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Lululemon markdowns that features pricing starting at just $9 as well as free delivery.

