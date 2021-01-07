New Wave Toys has been a favorite here at 9to5 when it comes to retro arcade gaming, and today, the latest addition to its lineup of 1/6th scale cabinets is finally here. Bringing Asteroids to its collection of 12-inch arcade cabinets, the newest Replicade delivers plenty of vintage decals, an enhanced 3.5-inch display for vector graphics, and a fully-playable build. Head below for all of the details on the limited-edition release and how you can score one of the 3,500 Asteroids Replicade until for yourself.

New Wave Toys debuts new Asteroids Replicade

We first saw the new Asteroids Replicade teased back at Toy Fair in 2019 alongside the Replitronics Change Machine we previously reviewed. But now, two years later, New Wave Toys is finally bringing the classic arcade title into its lineup of 1/6th scale cabinets. It was originally slated to launch in celebration of the Asteroids 40th anniversary, but after some delays, it’s finally available.

This time around, retro arcade gaming fans will be able to score a miniature version of the Asteroids cabinet complete with all of the iconic visuals you’d expect from the real deal. It features a 3.5-inch color LCD display that has been optimized for vector enhancements and is comprised of an authentic wood construction to really drive home the collectibility here. And despite being just 12 inches tall, it packs a fully-playable version of Asteroids alongside the illuminated marquee and built-in rechargeable battery.

Alongside being able grind for new high scores on the built-in miniature arcade controls, there’s also a USB port that allows you to plug in a controller or fight stick. And as we’ve come to be accustomed to with New Wave Toys, the Asteroids Replicade also has an autoplay mode that’ll showcase all of the retro action for putting on display. Other highlights include an Atari Owl Eyes metal coin door, an internal speaker, and glow in the dark packing.

Asteroids Replicade now available

The latest addition to the RepliCade lineup, Asteroids is now available for purchase directly from New Wave Toys. It enters with the company’s standard pricing on the miniature arcade cabinets, with the new Asteroids RepliCade launching with a $119.99 price tag. It’s available as part of a limited-edition run of 3,500 units that are all individually numbered and licensed by Atari.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After spending two years in limbo after first unveiling the prototype, it’s great to see New Wave Toys finally figure out the licensing to get its Asteroids Replicade Cabinet out the door. We’ve reviewed several of the brand’s 1/6th scale releases over the years and have walked away impressed every time. So expect much of the same polish and charm here, just with the iconic Asteroids action and visuals.

