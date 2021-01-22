Save $80 on HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook X360 lineup starting at $319

eBay is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $319 shipped. Down from $399, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen within two months, coming within $19 of the low, and being the second-best to date overall. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, this HP Chromebook packs a 14-inch touchscreen display that’s backed by an aluminum housing. All-day battery life ensures it’s ready to accompany you to class or just handle web browsing without needing to be tethered to the outlet. A pair of USB-C ports are joined by a USB 3.0 slot and microSD card reader for expanding the included 32GB of storage. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the Intel Pentium version of HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook X360, which you’ll find at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront for $339. Down from $419 you’re saving $80 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in several months. Sporting a nearly identical build to the lead deal, this model sports a higher-end processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 285 customers.

On top of yesterday’s discounts on the Samsung Chromebook 4 lineup starting at $199, you’ll find even more price cuts in our deals hub right here. But if it’s a macOS machine you’re looking to take for a spin, we’re seeing a series of MacBooks on sale this morning priced from $790.

HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 features:

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer. Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security.

