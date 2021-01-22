Like it or not, smartphone manufacturers are dead-set on replacing dedicated cameras for average consumers. It could be argued that this is already the case. While full-blown cameras take better photos, the differences become more negligible over time. So how can the industry remain relevant and successful? By doubling-down on features and designs that continue to captivate their most dedicated fans. Leica does a tremendous job of this by routinely shelling out new special-edition models, the latest of which is armed with Kevlar and dubbed the Leica M10-P Reporter. Continue reading to learn more.

Leica M10-P Reporter will change colors over time

Few materials make you think of strength and endurance as quickly as Kevlar. This is why the Leica M10-P Reporter edition is outfitted with it. The company’s decision to call it “Reporter” stems from “the extremely challenging conditions under which many of the most remarkable reportages of our time were created.”

Not only does the Kevlar camera trim strengthen the camera, it also will allow the camera to change color over time “through exposure to natural UV rays.” The company touts that the body armor of Leica M10-P Reporter will eventually turn from black to green to more closely match the scratch-resistant finish found towards the top and bottom of this camera.

Specifications of Leica M10-P Reporter are identical to the company’s standard M10-P models. This means that buyers can expect a 24-megapixel sensor, touchscreen along the back, and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy photo management. A built-in SD card slot is ready to handle up to 2TB capacities, a size that doubles what is currently available.

Pricing and availability

Since Leica M10-P Reporter is a limited-edition camera, it’s no surprise that there will only be a limited number of units manufactured. The company has set this limit at 450 worldwide. Each camera features a list price of $8,795, helping to stave off the masses while also appealing to 450 of Leica’s most-dedicated fans. Given the unique nature of this unit, it seems unlikely to show up at Amazon in favor of more specialized retailers like Adorama.

9to5Toys’ Take

You don’t have to buy this camera to appreciate its existence. While Leica is known for releasing many special-edition cameras, this one resonates with me most. Journalists have been under fire for many years now and I appreciate Leica’s decision to pay homage to folks that routinely put their lives (and livelihoods) on the line to pull together and share details of what’s going on around the world.

