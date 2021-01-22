Refresh your pots and pans with Gotham’s 10-piece Stackable Cookware at $69 (Reg. $120)

Today only, Woot is offering the 10-piece Gotham Steel Stackable Cookware Set for $68.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $120 and currently starting at around the same via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is as much as 43% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Along with the nesting, space-saving form-factor here, this cookware features a ceramic and titanium reinforced construction with a non-stick coating and a dishwasher-ready design. It is also compatible with induction stovetops (as well as gas and electric models) and can get thrown in the oven to finish off dishes like a pro (up to 550-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 970 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable to refresh your cookware for 2021, consider the 8-piece AmazonBasics Non-Stick Cookware Set for $41.50 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers and features a similar BPA-free, non-stick treatment. While it’s not quite as extensive at 8-pieces, it will certainly get the job done and save you some cash in the process.

Be sure to check out today’s Gold Box deals with up to 30% off air purifiers, humidifiers, and more, as well as this ongoing Germ Guardian UV HEPA model. Then head over to our home goods hub for additional offers on DIY tool sets, furniture, household essentials, and Amazon’s New Year New You health and snack sale.

More on the Gotham Steel Stackable Cookware Set:

Save space in your kitchen and revolutionize the way you cook with the Gotham Steel stackable pots and pans set. Our uniquely designed cookware lets you easily stack and nest pots and pans – saving you 30% space in your kitchen and opening up precious cabinet space. This cookware set is triple coated with our ultra-nonstick cast-texture coating which doesn’t need to be pre-seasoned, ensures the ultimate release, is durable to withstand metal utensils and is dishwasher safe!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!