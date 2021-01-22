FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mobilize air at home with Amazon’s Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan: $166.50 (Reg. $200)

-
Reg. $200 $166.50

Amazon is offering the its Rivet Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan for $166.56 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is among the best price drops we’ve tracked over the last few months.  This sleek ceiling fan aims to bring a modern look into your space. Once assembled, its diameter spans 52-inches. This large size should help cool rooms of nearly any size. An integrated LED ensures you’ll be able to simultaneously illuminate your space as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want something a bit more compact? If so, consider Westinghouse’s 42-inch Ceiling Fan at $100. It too boasts a modern-looking appearance, but measures about 20% smaller. Westinghouse touts this fan as powerful enough to handle 100-square foot rooms. As with the deal above, this offering has a built-in LED.

If you aren’t replacing an existing fixture with one of the ceiling fans above, the deal we spotted on DEWALT’s Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit may be worth a look. This handy tool has fallen to $169 at Amazon, allowing you to cash in on $30 of savings. Even better, this offer comes within $9 of matching the lowest price we’ve tracked, making this an excellent time to strike.

Amazon Rivet Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan features:

Bring a simple, futuristic look into your living space with this brushed-nickel ceiling fan that provides both light and a cooling breeze. A thin tube connects the solid brushed-nickel base with the big, bold cylindrical housing, and the 4 fan blades provide ample cooling.

