Garmin’s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch falls to low at $170 off, more from $203

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire GPS Smartwatch for $729.99 shipped. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked. Garmin’s high-end fenix 6S Sapphire delivers a rugged wearable geared towards helping you nail those fitness resolutions. Headlined by up to 34-hour battery life, other notable inclusions here include PacePro workout guidance, a stainless steel build and the ability to track heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Alongside built-in GPS, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $203.

Other Garmin discounts include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch at one of its best prices yet of $262, alongside everything else in our fitness tracker guide. Not to mention, these ongoing discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models starting at $299.

Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch features:

The smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S sapphire multisport GPS Watches let you add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts, without adding bulk to your wrist. Advanced training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates are right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature keeps your pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course.

