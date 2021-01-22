FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

50% off extra 20% off

The Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Fairfield Chronograph Watch that’s currently marked down to just $43. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $109. This style can easily update your wardrobe and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It’s also a piece that will never go out of style and you can choose from four versatile color options. Plus, the dial is waterproof up to 30-meters and has a light-up dial to see the time even in the dark. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns that feature up to 65% off hundreds of styles and prices starting at just $9.

