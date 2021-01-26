FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bass Outlet cuts extra 25% off boots, loafers, boat shoes, more from $20

-
FashionG.H. Bass
25% off From $20

Bass Outlet takes an extra 25% off your purchase with promo code CLEAR25 at checkout. Throughout this sale you will find deals on boots, boat shoes, loafers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Mallard Classic Duck Boots. This classic style will be in your wardrobe for years and they can be worn throughout fall to spring. The waterproof design is great for outdoor adventures and they’re available in four fun color options. It also has a fleece lining to promote comfort and help keep you warm in cold weather. You can currently find these boots marked down to just $60 and originally were priced at $135. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Bass or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Fossil’s current Flash Sale that’s offering steep discounts at up to 75% off including popular watches, handbags, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

G.H. Bass

About the Author

Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped a...
The North Face Vectiv: new carbon-plated trail running ...
Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60%...
Hautelook’s Leather Boot Sale offers up to 65% of...
Cole Haan offers styles under $100 + free shipping: Boo...
Oakley offers up to 65% off sunglasses, backpacks, appa...
Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 ...
New G-SHOCK Vital Series pairs smartwatch capabilities ...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Program UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot and teach your kids to code at a low of $96

$96 Learn More
Reg. $27

Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $27), more

$9 Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

From $10 Learn More

The North Face Vectiv: new carbon-plated trail running shoes

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Earth 3D, DISTRAINT, FolderSync Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 60%

Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces are up to 60% off, now priced from $36

From $36 Learn More
Expand your collection

Blu-ray, 4K, + Digital Movies from $5: Top Gun, Tenet, Jaws, John Wick, more

From $5 Learn More
Save $300

WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup sees up to $300 discounts starting at $250

From $250 Learn More