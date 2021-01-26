Bass Outlet cuts extra 25% off boots, loafers, boat shoes, more from $20

Bass Outlet takes an extra 25% off your purchase with promo code CLEAR25 at checkout. Throughout this sale you will find deals on boots, boat shoes, loafers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Mallard Classic Duck Boots. This classic style will be in your wardrobe for years and they can be worn throughout fall to spring. The waterproof design is great for outdoor adventures and they’re available in four fun color options. It also has a fleece lining to promote comfort and help keep you warm in cold weather. You can currently find these boots marked down to just $60 and originally were priced at $135. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Bass or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

