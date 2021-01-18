There’s no denying how tough last year was, and it looks like there’s more of that to come still for many of us, but the 2020 Game is here to add a bit of levity. The online game folds some of last year’s biggest trends into a light-hearted and very much free side-scrolling experience you can enjoy on the browser — mobile or otherwise. Last year wasn’t a year many of us want to remember, so 2020 Game certainly isn’t for everyone, but for the rest of us, it is a creatively designed experience with some light-hearted humor that only takes around 10 minutes to complete, if you’re good at it anyway. More details below.

2020 Game

2020 Game was created by Max Garkavyy over the course of six months, some of which presumably occurring during the height of last year’s lockdown. It is a basic browser side-scrolling game that sees players jumping over obstacles with one-hit deaths and checkpoints throughout, alongside vibrantly colored pixel-art graphics.

Each stage represents various trends or major events that took the world by storm at some point last year. Those include everything from the 2020 toilet paper rush and TikTok dance challenges to more serious and traumatic events like the Australian wildfires, the US Presidential race, and quarantine in general.

Released on January 1, 2021, the 2020 Game is free to play, and you can do so right here. It is a web game for both desktop and mobile devices. Donations for playing the game are welcomed, but it is completely free otherwise.

Check out some of the screenshots from the game below featuring some of the aforementioned stages/events being explored here:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Cracking jokes about what could have been an entirely traumatic year for some folks certainly isn’t going to go over well in all cases. But for those that think adding a bit of levity and humor to what was a horrific year for millions could be a soothing experience, 2020 Game might be just what you need. In other words, the comedy isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is a well-designed experience that is certainly worth the 10 minutes or so it takes to complete for everyone else.

