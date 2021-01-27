Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle with SmartRing now $85 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Electric Toothbrush bundle for $94.94 shipped in multiple colors. Also matched direct from Oral-B for a limited time. Regularly $180, with very similar models listed at over $200 via Best Buy, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked at Amazon over the last year. If you’re looking for an upgrade, this model has all of the most important features and then some. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone and the included multicolor SmartRing hardware, the system uses facial recognition and smart coaching to ensure you’re actually doing the job properly. Add in the charging base, extra brush heads, and six cleaning modes, and you’re looking at a particularly smart and extensive solution. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers.

Now if you’re more than fine brushing your teeth without facial recognition, you might also be fine with a more affordable option. This $50 Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a more than capable solution that is nearly half the price and carries stellar ratings from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the Bluetooth connectivity here, or the SmartRing, but it does have all the most important features including built-in timers and a charging stand. Otherwise, just score this $25 model and call it a day.

More on the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Electric Toothbrush:

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed, so you never miss a zone

Customizable multicolor SmartRing provides real-time visual coaching on brushing time and pressure to help you brush like your dentist recommends

Pressure sensor technology automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you to protect gums from over-brushing

6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode

