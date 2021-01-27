FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sorel’s slashing up to 70% off boots, slippers, more during its End of Season Sale

-
FashionSorel
70% off From $23

The Sorel End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off top styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Stay stylish for the rest of winter weather with the women’s Joan of Arctic Next Boots that are currently marked down to $150, which is $100 off the original rate. These waterproof boots are highly functional in the snow and the faux fur topper adds a fashionable touch. They also feature a micro-fleece lining and added insulation to help keep you warm in cold weather. This is a best-selling style for Sorel and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Fossil’s current Flash Sale that’s offering steep discounts at up to 75% off including popular watches, handbags, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sorel

About the Author

Backcountry’s offering up to 40% off in-house gea...
Charles Tyrwhitt Shirt Sale is huge with polos and dres...
Rockport’s End of Season Sale offers up to 70% of...
Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves...
Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up t...
KEEN offers up to 35% off hundreds of styles + free shi...
Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped a...
The North Face Vectiv: new carbon-plated trail running ...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Rockport’s End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off sneakers, boots, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
$20 off

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

$30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More

LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February

Learn More
37% off

New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More
48% off

Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $180

Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle with SmartRing now $85 off at Amazon

$95 Learn More

All-new Age of Empires II expansion keeps a 21-year-old game alive

Learn More