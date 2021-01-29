FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Toniebox tells your kids Disney-themed stories for $100 ($25 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Toniebox Disney Starter Set in various styles for $99.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $125 going rate and original $150 price tag. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Today you have a choice of two different sets featuring iconic Disney characters like Woody from Toy Story, Cars, Cinderella, and more. Toniebox is an interactive way for kids to enjoy bedtime stories and more with a screen-free experience. Each character plugs into the toniebox and playback will automatically start, making it easy for kids of all ages to manage this device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider the lunii Fabulous Storyteller for $80. That’s a 20% savings from today’s lead deal for a product that delivers much of the same functionality sans the Disney branding. The cool thing about this product is that kids can essentially craft their own stories, which brings another level of functionality. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need some more Disney action? Don’t miss this BOGO for $5 sale that’s currently ongoing. You’ll find a number of different plushies on sale with free shipping. Check out our coverage here for more.

Toniebox Creative Plus Starter Kit features:

  • What is it: Our toniebox is a new and innovative audio player for kids, great for bedtime stories or as a kids’ music box. It’s screen-free and so easy to use that even the youngest can operate it
  • How does it work: Placing tonies audio characters on the toniebox starts the playback automatically and taking them off stops it. Pressing the ears changes the volume. Tapping the sides changes tracks. Simple!
  • Holiday Bundle: Includes Frozen, Cinderella and Little Mermaid. Each tonie comes loaded with stories and songs. 

