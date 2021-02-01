Alongside recent developments regarding GameStop stock, the national gaming and pop culture retailer has now launched a notable anime appreciation sale. The promotional event ranges from anime-inspired console games for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch to Funko POP! characters, and up to 20% off a wide-range of apparel, but you’ll also find loads of Marvel gear. Shipping is free in orders over $35, and while you might be more interested in the Robinhood and GameStop stock situation, you’ll want to head below for all of today’s anime deals.

Head over to this landing page to see all of the items on tap in the GameStop anime appreciation sale. Deals start from $9.99 and include everything from Dragon Ball collectibles to WandaVision Funko POP! and much more. Hit up the list below for some of our top picks:

Be sure to browse through the entire GameStop anime appreciation sale as you’ll also find loads of Marvel and other pop culture gear as well. For more details on the GameStop and Robinhood situation, head over to our previous coverage.

Be sure to check out the new LEGO collectible coins line, the “first-ever” official history book for PAC-MAN, and all of the 25th anniversary Pokemon collectibles as well.

More on the Funko WandaVision 50s Wanda:

From Marvel’s WandaVision is 50’s Wanda as a stylized Pop! vinyl figure.

Wanda and Vision have ended up in a strange place, and they’re not sure how they’ve gotten there.

You can help them find their way back to the rest of their comrades by adding them to your Marvel collection as Pop! vinyls.

GameStop stock: Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall.

