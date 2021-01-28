Sony has now kicked off a new Remasters and Retro sale via PSN with loads of digital games at up to 75% off. You’re looking at over 160 titles ranging from AAA releases to classic PAC-Man titles, and plenty of retro fun in between. The deals start from just over $1 making now a great time to fill out your PlayStation library with some particularly notable remakes, iconic classics, and smaller experiences to enjoy in between major 2021 releases. Head below for a closer look and some of our top picks.

A couple of the notable deals from the new Remasters and Retro sale trickled out in our usual daily roundup earlier, but there are plenty more where those came from now. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale in the list below, just make sure you swing by this morning’s post for even more notables like Shadow of the Colossus and the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle.

PSN Remasters and Retro sale:

Outside of the Remasters and Retro sale, we also have details on the February PlayStation Plus FREE games right here as well as notable discounts on PlayStation Plus memberships if you need a refresh. Just be sure to check out this PlayStation 1 game that has finally seen the light of day after two decades in hiding, the rest of today’s best game deals, and details on the new Indiana Jones game.

More on Crash Team Racing:

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max: Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls…Power slide to glory in additional karts, tracks and arenas from Crash Nitro Kart…Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.

