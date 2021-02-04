FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cooler Master’s sleek RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $75 (Save 38%), more from $43

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK630 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $74.99 shipped. Usually going for $120, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since October. Sporting a low profile design, this mechanical gaming keyboard relies on Cherry MX switches and packs a ten keyless form-factor. Everything is built into a brushed aluminum casing that pairs with a white colorway and backlit RGB keys. Rated 4/5 stars from over 560 customers. Head below for more from $43.

Other Cooler Master deals include:

While you can still score these Logitech G PRO Gaming accessories at all-time lows from $50, MMO fans are certainly going to want to check out the button-maiden AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse while it’s down to $25. That’s on top of all of the other price cuts you’ll find in our PC gaming guide today, as well.

Cooler Master RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

The SK630 Mechanical Keyboard is a slim keyboard with all the signature Cooler Master features like On-the-Fly Controls and RGB backlighting – but it adds Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a clutter-free tenkeyless format. A reduced travel and actuation distance with extra-flat keycaps means you get all the precision and durability of a mechanical keyboard with the slim stylings of a minimalist chiclet keyboard. Add in a refined brushed aluminum housing and understated LED lightbars, and you have a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

