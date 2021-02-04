Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems starting at $377

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $376.73 shipped. Down from its $450 going rate, you’re saving $73 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Mesh system delivers Wi-Fi 6 support alongside 4.2Gb/s speeds and two nodes that combine for 5,000-square feet coverage. If your existing setup has been having a hard time keeping up with newer devices, this system is a great way to ensure you head into 2021 with a more than capable network. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) for $612.59. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest price we’ve seen in over ten months and amounts to $87 in savings. This Tri-band mesh router system delivers up to 5,000-square feet of coverage alongside Wi-Fi 6 support which yields 6Gb/s throughput. Compared to the lead package, this system can handle even higher device loads, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While these ongoing eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh system deals are still up for the taking from $71, there are even more ways to save in our networking guide. That also includes the discount we spotted yesterday on this TP-Link Deco mesh system at $130.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!