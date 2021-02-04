Solid State Logic just launched its brand-new UF8 Advanced Studio DAW Controller. Designed to handle your entire digital audio workstation, this controller is built to leverage displays, faders, and more for the best control available during audio production. Coming with eight channels from the factory, you can expand up to 32-channels should the need arise by daisy-chaining multiple UF8’s together. What all can the Solid State Logic UF8 do? Well, keep reading to find out.

The Solid State Logic UF8 DAW is perfect for content-creation, post-production, music, and much more

A DAW is basically a digital audio workstation. This means that it can perform a number of different tasks, from mixing tracks to controlling audio levels and much more. Solid State Works designed the UF8 to handle it all, ensuring that it’s built to handle anything you throw at it.

High-end features to optimize your productivity

The Solid State Logic UF8 leverages some high-end features to ensure you can customize and optimize to your heart’s content. There are eight high-resolution displays that are customizable so you know exactly what each channel is for and is doing at any given time. There are also eight endless rotary encoder dials so you can get perfect audio out of each channel without worrying that you’re going to hit one side or the other.

Up top, there are six soft keys that allow you to enjoy fully custom workflows, depending on what you need at that specific moment. Plus, each UF8 has 43 assignable keys so you can ensure that it’s perfectly set up to your use case since we all have slightly different workflows when it comes to editing or mastering.

It also integrates with all major DAWs and you can control three simultaneously. Speaking of controlling, you can add up to four of the UF8’s together to enjoy up to 32-channels of control, which is perfect for those who mix music in a studio setting.

Live production is far from the only thing the Solid State Logic UF8 can handle

While we generally think about digital audio workflows happening in the present, sometimes you’re editing a track that was previously recorded. For those who work in post-production, instead of live production, the UF8 is also a great tool, as it allows you to program the buttons and mechanical sliders to control individual aspects of your workflow in apps like Premiere or Audition, giving you more abilities when editing.

Pricing and availability

The Solid State Logic UF8 Advanced DAW Controller will cost $1,299.99 and is available at Sweetwater and many other major retailers.

