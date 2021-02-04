Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $899 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re tired of lower-quality headphones, it’s time to upgrade. These cans offer a premium build that is perfect for both reference use in your home or at the studio. The HE-560 V4’s are built to “deliver a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging,” which is something that HiFiMan has become known for. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Philips SHP9600 over-ear open-back headphones are a great alternative. These are my go-to when gaming and they’re ultra-comfortable. Coming in at $120, this is a great price for a pair of high-quality open-back headphones. Want to learn more? Check out my recent Behind the Screens for a more in-depth look here.

You won’t want to miss yesterday’s deal that we found on V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones. They’re back at an all-time low at $200, which is $100 off its normal going rate. As the most budget-friendly pair of headphones in this roundup, you’ll most notably find Bluetooth connectivity here, which is something both models above lack.

HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Headphone features:

Premium quality, full-size planar magnetic headphone designed for reference use in the home or studio

HIFIMAN, the leader in planar magnetic headphone technology, has done is again and redefined how good planar driver technology can be.

Using single-ended drivers, HE560 delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging that HIFIMAN is known for. Its increased efficiency allows it to be driven with a modest size amplifier.

