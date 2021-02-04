Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $899 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re tired of lower-quality headphones, it’s time to upgrade. These cans offer a premium build that is perfect for both reference use in your home or at the studio. The HE-560 V4’s are built to “deliver a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging,” which is something that HiFiMan has become known for. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Philips SHP9600 over-ear open-back headphones are a great alternative. These are my go-to when gaming and they’re ultra-comfortable. Coming in at $120, this is a great price for a pair of high-quality open-back headphones. Want to learn more? Check out my recent Behind the Screens for a more in-depth look here.
You won’t want to miss yesterday’s deal that we found on V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones. They’re back at an all-time low at $200, which is $100 off its normal going rate. As the most budget-friendly pair of headphones in this roundup, you’ll most notably find Bluetooth connectivity here, which is something both models above lack.
HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Headphone features:
- Premium quality, full-size planar magnetic headphone designed for reference use in the home or studio
- HIFIMAN, the leader in planar magnetic headphone technology, has done is again and redefined how good planar driver technology can be.
- Using single-ended drivers, HE560 delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging that HIFIMAN is known for. Its increased efficiency allows it to be driven with a modest size amplifier.
