All-time lows return on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones from $200 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Saving you $100 from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marks one of the first times we’ve seen the headphones at this price. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers that achieve “an immersive 3D soundstage” alongside 14-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 510 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Should you happen to fancy yourself as something of an audiophile, going with the Codex Edition of V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones might be a better option, especially considering they are also on sale for $249.98. Down from the usual $350 going rate, you’re saving $100 here and matching the all-time low set only three times before. This pair of cans delivers the same overall design and drivers found above, but with support for additional audio codecs that may justify the higher price tag for many. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

But if you’re in the market for a more workout-friendly pair of cans, the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to an Amazon low at $40 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including certified refurbished price cut on Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $238. Not to mention, one of the best prices in months on AirPods at $120.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones feature:

Crossfade 2 Wireless is the hybrid Bluetooth and pure analog wired headphone with virtually identical sound in either mode. Wired mode provides zero latency, with dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, hi-resolution CCAW coils Made in Japan, and JAS certified Hi-Res Audio. Cushions and SteelFlex headband create natural noise isolation, optimal bass and an immersive 3D soundstage.

