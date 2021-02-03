FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-time lows return on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones from $200 (Save $100)

-
AmazonHeadphonesV-MODA
Save $100 From $200

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Saving you $100 from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marks one of the first times we’ve seen the headphones at this price. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers that achieve “an immersive 3D soundstage” alongside 14-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 510 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Should you happen to fancy yourself as something of an audiophile, going with the Codex Edition of V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones might be a better option, especially considering they are also on sale for $249.98. Down from the usual $350 going rate, you’re saving $100 here and matching the all-time low set only three times before. This pair of cans delivers the same overall design and drivers found above, but with support for additional audio codecs that may justify the higher price tag for many. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

But if you’re in the market for a more workout-friendly pair of cans, the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to an Amazon low at $40 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including certified refurbished price cut on Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $238. Not to mention, one of the best prices in months on AirPods at $120.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones feature:

Crossfade 2 Wireless is the hybrid Bluetooth and pure analog wired headphone with virtually identical sound in either mode. Wired mode provides zero latency, with dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, hi-resolution CCAW coils Made in Japan, and JAS certified Hi-Res Audio. Cushions and SteelFlex headband create natural noise isolation, optimal bass and an immersive 3D soundstage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

V-MODA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Make 2021 travels a cinch with Osprey’s Packing C...
Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, gaming di...
Amazon’s best-selling Letsfit 5-piece resistance ...
Save up to 60% on Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers ...
Amazon takes $213 off its elegant Rivet Frederick Leath...
Prep your patio for spring with 48-feet of string light...
Blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with up to 5,500-sq...
Makita’s 18V LXT brushless angle grinder + 5Ah ba...
Show More Comments

Related

New M-200 headphones bring active noise cancellation to V-Moda’s metal-clad lineup

Learn More
48% off

Make 2021 travels a cinch with Osprey’s Packing Cube Set at $27.50 (28% off), more from $20

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, gaming displays, more from $227

From $227 Learn More

Brooks debuts new Glycerin 19 running shoes to get you outside this spring

Learn More
44% off

Amazon’s best-selling Letsfit 5-piece resistance band set gets you in shape for $6.50 (44% off)

$6.50 Learn More
60% off

Save up to 60% on Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers from just $7

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $750

Amazon takes $213 off its elegant Rivet Frederick Leather Chair, now $537.50

$537.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter gets $245 discount, more

Learn More