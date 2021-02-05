FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 open-back headphones at a low of $83.50

-
AmazonHeadphonesPhilips
Reg. $120 $83.50

PHOTOTECH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Philips SHP-9600 Over-ear Open-back Wired Headphones for $83.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $120 or so, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. After switching from years of closed-back headphone use to open-back, it honestly makes a world of difference. Not only is the sound-stage more open, but it’s honestly kind of refreshing to be able to hear some things in the world around you when enjoying music, instead of secluding yourself and blocking everything out. These headphones also include a microphone adapter so you can easily use them while gaming, which is when I primarily wear my SHP-9600. Ready to learn a bit more about how I use these headphones? Check out my Behind the Screens for more details. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are absolutely worth your consideration. You’ll find these cost just $47.50 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at nearly 50% below today’s lead deal, you’ll be enjoying hybrid active noise cancellation here, which ensures that you can study or work in peace and quiet instead of inviting the world around you, which is what the SHP-9600 does. As a #1 best-seller, and with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers, this is a fantastic alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Want something higher-end than what the SHP-9600 offer? Well, right now we’re tracking the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones at $269. This saves you $630 from its list price and “delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging” when you wear them. Hurry, this deal won’t last long.

More about Philips SHP-9600 Headphones:

  • All new Philips SHP9600 with the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality
  • Open-back design with spacious sound. Ideal for listening to your favorite music everyday at home
  • Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and prstine high frequencies.
  • The drivers are engineered to fit the ear’s natural geometry, ensure no detail is lost.
  • Superb comfort and durability. The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Philips

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (...
elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to ...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Zoom downtown at 18 MPH with Swagtron’s Swagger 5...
Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems...
Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $19...
Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, gra...
Show More Comments

Related

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro

Learn More
$630 off

Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off

$269 Learn More
Review

HyperX Cloud Revolver Review: Huge 7.1 soundstage in a gaming headset [Video]

Learn More
Review

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

Learn More
Review

Review: Full-fledged iPhone gaming awaits with the Backbone One [Video]

Learn More
32.5% off

Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified ANC headphones to a low of $135

$135 Learn More
$100 off

Today only, this 8-channel 1TB home security system comes with six cameras at $100 off

$249 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, more from $48

From $48 Learn More