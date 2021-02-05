Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 open-back headphones at a low of $83.50

PHOTOTECH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Philips SHP-9600 Over-ear Open-back Wired Headphones for $83.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $120 or so, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. After switching from years of closed-back headphone use to open-back, it honestly makes a world of difference. Not only is the sound-stage more open, but it’s honestly kind of refreshing to be able to hear some things in the world around you when enjoying music, instead of secluding yourself and blocking everything out. These headphones also include a microphone adapter so you can easily use them while gaming, which is when I primarily wear my SHP-9600. Ready to learn a bit more about how I use these headphones? Check out my Behind the Screens for more details. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are absolutely worth your consideration. You’ll find these cost just $47.50 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at nearly 50% below today’s lead deal, you’ll be enjoying hybrid active noise cancellation here, which ensures that you can study or work in peace and quiet instead of inviting the world around you, which is what the SHP-9600 does. As a #1 best-seller, and with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers, this is a fantastic alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Want something higher-end than what the SHP-9600 offer? Well, right now we’re tracking the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones at $269. This saves you $630 from its list price and “delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging” when you wear them. Hurry, this deal won’t last long.

More about Philips SHP-9600 Headphones:

All new Philips SHP9600 with the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality

Open-back design with spacious sound. Ideal for listening to your favorite music everyday at home

Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and prstine high frequencies.

The drivers are engineered to fit the ear’s natural geometry, ensure no detail is lost.

Superb comfort and durability. The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

