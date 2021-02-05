Treat your cats to the KitNipBox subscription box while it’s on sale for $13 (Save 35%)

Today only, as part its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats, and Goodies for $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 every month, today’s offer will net you the first month at 35% off. This subscription can be cancelled at any time so this is great way to try out the KitNipBox or just to score one without paying full price. You’ll find a selection of five toys, treats, and other goodies for your cats to give them some curated entertainment. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If spending $13 on something of a mystery box for the cats is a little much in your eyes, picking up the best-selling UPSKY Toy Roller set at $9 is a great alternative. This will still keep the kittens entertained, but won’t cost as much as the featured discount. And not to mention, you’ll know exactly what’s included.

And then while we’re talking about deals for the pets, Amazon’s Portable Kennel is now on sale for $47.50. Down to a new all-time low, you’d normally pay closer to $60 for this travel accessory. But then shop our home goods guide for all of the other offers live right now, be it for refreshing your space or something else to keep the pets busy.

More on the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box:

This box comes with a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. We send a varied toy assortment, with interactive cat toys, catnip-filled toys, & wand toys. It’s perfect for households with one kitty. We feature surprise themes, as well as a different variety of goodies in every box. We’ve included back to school, picnic, and rock n’ roll themes in past boxes. Your kitty will be able to discover new favorite goodies each month.

