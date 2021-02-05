FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Treat your cats to the KitNipBox subscription box while it’s on sale for $13 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKitNipBox
Reg. $20 $13

Today only, as part its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats, and Goodies for $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 every month, today’s offer will net you the first month at 35% off. This subscription can be cancelled at any time so this is great way to try out the KitNipBox or just to score one without paying full price. You’ll find a selection of five toys, treats, and other goodies for your cats to give them some curated entertainment. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If spending $13 on something of a mystery box for the cats is a little much in your eyes, picking up the best-selling UPSKY Toy Roller set at $9 is a great alternative. This will still keep the kittens entertained, but won’t cost as much as the featured discount. And not to mention, you’ll know exactly what’s included.

And then while we’re talking about deals for the pets, Amazon’s Portable Kennel is now on sale for $47.50. Down to a new all-time low, you’d normally pay closer to $60 for this travel accessory. But then shop our home goods guide for all of the other offers live right now, be it for refreshing your space or something else to keep the pets busy.

More on the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box:

This box comes with a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. We send a varied toy assortment, with interactive cat toys, catnip-filled toys, & wand toys. It’s perfect for households with one kitty. We feature surprise themes, as well as a different variety of goodies in every box. We’ve included back to school, picnic, and rock n’ roll themes in past boxes. Your kitty will be able to discover new favorite goodies each month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

KitNipBox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% p...
Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 1...
Save $80 on TCL’s unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartph...
WEN’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower falls to $80 ...
Score a sleek matte black air fryer today for just $18 ...
Get in shape the fun way, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adv...
Amazon 1-day cookware sale from $32: Pan set, wok, and ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $13

Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

$7 Learn More
30% off

Official Disney baby gear sale from $4: Clothing, pajamas, toys, accessories, more up to 30% off

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: This War of Mine, hocus, Swift Miles Mileage Tracker, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% price cut to $67

$67 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 11 $15, Sekiro GOTY $39, more

$19 Learn More
Save $80

Save $80 on TCL’s unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone at $360, more from $200

From $200 Learn More
$370 off

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV now up to $370 off at $630 + more from $130

$630 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More