Pair LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor with your Mac at $354 off (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $945.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping here is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Having originally retailed for $1,300, you’ll still pay as much in new condition at Best Buy with today’s offer matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date, and the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. LG’s UltraFine monitor is an ideal MacBook companion thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and 94W of power delivery. Alongside a 27-inch 5K panel, there’s also a built-in 1080p camera and speakers, three USB-C ports, and an adjustable stand. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Woot backs this with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide instead. This display upgrades your desk setup with a 1440p panel that pairs with a unique mount to save you precious screen real-estate. It’ll only set you back $597 at Amazon right now, entering at a more more affordable price point than the featured option. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been thoroughly enjoying the upgrade thus far.

But of neither of those workstation upgrades are going to cut it, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of other LG monitors on sale from $227. With a variety of 4K offerings, UltraWides, and gaming displays available here, you’ll be able to save up to 30% here. That’s also on top of all of the offers still live in our Mac accessories guide, as well.

LG UltraFine 5K Monitor features:

Immerse yourself in vivid pictures from this LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K monitor. Designed for Mac devices, the Thunderbolt 3 port lets you connect a variety of supported devices for quality video, audio and data transfer. This LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K monitor has a pair of 5W speakers, a microphone and webcam for simple video conferencing, and the 178-degree viewing angle produces crisp visuals from almost any direction.

