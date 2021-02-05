FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The AmazonBasics 80W digital amplifier powers your speakers at $70 (45% off)

Woot is offering the AmazonBasics 80W 2-Channel Class-D Digital Power Amplifier for $69.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells this for $127.50 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This amplifier will provide 80W on two different channels for a powerful sound system setup. It offers multi-zone compatibility so you can control devices in different rooms with a remote trigger. Plus, there’s built-in auto-sensing source selection so it will change to the latest input that’s sending it sound. There are volume and tone control knobs for bass and treble with +/- 12dB. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Lepy LP-2020A Class-D Hi-Fi Digital Amplifier is a great choice. Coming in at $25 on Amazon, you’re saving quite a bit over today’s lead deal. However, you’ll be stepping down to 20W instead of 80W, as well as losing multi-zone and auto-sensing source selection features.

Need something that’s all-encompassing? Well, we’re tracking the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker at $67 right now. This is a 33% discount from its normal going rate and you’ll be able to enjoy music anywhere you go, no wall plug or headphone cables required.

More about the AmazonBasics Digital Amplifier:

  • 80W x 2-channel output for powerful surround sound
  • Multi-zone compatibility allows you to control devices in different rooms with a remote trigger
  • Built-in auto-sensing for source selection
  • Slim, modern design with brushed metal casing fits in well with existing stereo and media equipment
  • Volume and tone control (Bass & Treble) knobs +/- 12 dB and LED power light indicator
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-Year Limited Standard Warranty

