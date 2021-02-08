FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s mid-range gaming desktop ships with a 6-core i5 + GTX 1650 Super GPU at $300 off

Dell is offering its G5 Gaming Desktop with i5/8GB/512GB for $599.99 shipped with the code DTG5AFF28 at checkout. Down from its $900 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a similar setup. It includes the 6-core i5-10400F processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU. This is more than enough horsepower to handle most AAA games at 1080p and is the perfect starting place for those just getting into PC gaming. Having recently set up a similar system for a family member, I can vouch for the power that this setup provides for mid-range gaming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, since you’re saving $300 with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that cash to use? Well, since you’re only getting 512GB of storage here, adding an extra 1TB gives you plenty of room for additional games, updates, media, and more. Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $90, which uses just a fraction of your savings.

Another area you could upgrade is RAM. Today’s lead deal only ships with 8GB, and while that’s plenty for just starting out, you can pick up an additional 32GB for $138 on Amazon. This kit matches the memory that already comes in the G5 desktop for speed and expands you capacity to a total of 40GB, since four slots are available and only one is used up when you purchase it.

More about Dell’s G5 Gaming Desktop:

  • Engineered for up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and i9 K-Series CPUs, the G5 gaming desktop possesses powerful performance and split-second responsiveness for uninterrupted gameplay.
  • Built for easy expandability, the G5 supports up to the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX and RTX graphics cards for high-powered gameplay and VR-capable performance.
  • Up to 128GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM ensures overall advanced performance during intensive gaming.
  • The G5 stays cool during intense gaming sessions thanks to optimal airflow driven by a 65W or 125W (Ships with K Series processor only) CPU cooler, with a maximum fan speed of 4500 rpm and a flowrate of 41.8 cubic feet per minute (CFM). With four thermal mode options that can be set in the Alienware Command Center, you can adjust based on your needs whether gaming, working, studying or watching videos.

