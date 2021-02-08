FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Work from the couch with LapGear’s Sidekick Lap Desk at a low of $15

Amazonmac accessoriesLapGear

Amazon is offering the LapGear Sidekick Lap Desk for $14.99 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you work from home and use a laptop to accomplish your daily tasks, then it’s likely you’ve tried working from the couch. Well, this lap desk aims to make that easier with support for up to 15.6-inch devices (including Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro). Plus, it features a phone slot that can keep your iPhone within reach at all times. The non-slip support bar ensures your devices stay stable. Plus, improved airflow makes sure that your legs don’t get overheated while working. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If having the capacity for a 15.6-inch laptop is something that you don’t need, picking up this lap desk delivers another $4 in savings. Coming in at $11, LapGear has a smaller lap desk that’s compatible with 13.3-inch laptops, making it the perfect MacBook Pro companion. Just know that larger laptops will likely hang off the sides, making it a bit harder to use in those instances.

However, for something a bit different, this laptop cooling stand at under $13 Prime shipped is worth considering. It’s more geared toward keeping your MacBook or other laptop at eye level when working at a desk, though it could be used in a lap just the same.

More about the LapGear SideKick Lap Desk:

  • Fits up to 15.6″ Laptops: 17″ X 11″ Surface dimensions.
  • Phone SLOT: Holds cell phones and media devices horizontally.
  • Non-slip support bar: silicone bar to keep media devices stable.
  • Comfort: Cushion filling conforms to your lap.
  • Improved AIR-FLOW: Smooth, flat surface allows for proper laptop ventilation, as recommended by laptop manufacturers.

