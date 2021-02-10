FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $550 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Book 3, and accessories from $120

-
AmazonMicrosoft
$550 off From $120

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3.6GHz i5/8GB/128GB for $699.99 shipped. Down from $900, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $80 and marking a new all-time low. Featuring a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is powered by a 10th Generation i5 processor and comes backed by 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight machine to use away from the desk or need to upgrade the daily driver for taking notes in class, this is up to the task. Over 380 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Microsoft Surface deals:

Those in the market for more of a gaming machine will want to check out the price cut we spotted on this Lenovo ThinkStation at $809. But then swing by our PC gaming guide for plenty of other markdowns including the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard at $119 and the rest of these Quartz accessory deals from $51.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life you need in our lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.

