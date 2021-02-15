Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, BioShock Collection $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking The Disney Afternoon Collection on Playstation and Xbox for $4.99. Also matched on Steam as part of its Lunar New Year event. Regularly $20, this is a 75% price drop, the lowest we can find, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This one has players “hunt for treasure around the globe as Scrooge McDuck, fight crime as the hero Darkwing Duck, take to the skies as ace pilot Baloo the bear, and enjoy co-op as Chip and Dale to take down Fat Cat.” All six classic titles feature improved visuals as well as a series of other gameplay modes including a “Rewind” feature and a Boss Rush. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

