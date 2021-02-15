FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, BioShock Collection $20, more

75% off $5

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking The Disney Afternoon Collection on Playstation and Xbox for $4.99. Also matched on Steam as part of its Lunar New Year event. Regularly $20, this is a 75% price drop, the lowest we can find, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This one has players “hunt for treasure around the globe as Scrooge McDuck, fight crime as the hero Darkwing Duck, take to the skies as ace pilot Baloo the bear, and enjoy co-op as Chip and Dale to take down Fat Cat.” All six classic titles feature improved visuals as well as a series of other gameplay modes including a “Rewind” feature and a Boss Rush. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more

Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new content through 2022

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 pre-orders open, new game trailer dropped

Kingdom Hearts is making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive

Nintendo Switch Online expansion adds four new games to catalog

Crash Bandicoot 4 gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

