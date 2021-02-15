Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, BioShock Collection $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, we are now tracking The Disney Afternoon Collection on Playstation and Xbox for $4.99. Also matched on Steam as part of its Lunar New Year event. Regularly $20, this is a 75% price drop, the lowest we can find, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This one has players “hunt for treasure around the globe as Scrooge McDuck, fight crime as the hero Darkwing Duck, take to the skies as ace pilot Baloo the bear, and enjoy co-op as Chip and Dale to take down Fat Cat.” All six classic titles feature improved visuals as well as a series of other gameplay modes including a “Rewind” feature and a Boss Rush. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Steam Lunar New Year sale up to 80% off
- ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale up to 75% off
- Nintendo Valentine’s Day sale up to 50% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Borderlands 3 w/ next gen. upgrade $10 (Reg. $30)
- Cave Story+ $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled $20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $45 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Call of Duty Franchise sale from $30
- Xbox Kingdom Hearts Franchise sale from $12.50
- 2K Publisher sale up to 70% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY $10 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Xbox $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
