FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering Gerber 5-Pack Onsies for $8 Prime shipped, more

-
AmazonFashion
$8 Reg. $16

Amazon’s offering the Gerber Baby 5-Pack Solid Onesies Bodysuits for $7.99 Prime shipped, when you clip the $2 off coupon. Regularly these bodysuits are priced at up to $16 and today’s rate is the best price we’ve seen this year. These bodysuits are a great option for everyday wear and nice for layering as well. They also feature an expandable shoulder neckline that will help to easily slip over the baby’s head. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 20,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal is the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment that’s currently marked down to $7.19 and regularly is priced at $10. Today’s rate is matched with the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This is a great ointment for dry, chapped or irritated skin. Rated 4.9/5 stars with over 10,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

The Fossil Stock Up Savings Event takes an extra 30% off all sale items and an extra 40% off when you buy two or more reduced styles.

Gerber Solid Onesies feature:

  • Expandable lap shoulder neckline to help pull garment easily over baby’s head
  • Bottom snap closure is conveniently positioned higher in front for quick changing
  • Ribbed leg opening for a perfect fit
  • Perfect for crafting projects

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Score a Fender LE Telecaster Electric Guitar today at $...
LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish a...
Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s ...
Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on ove...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save...
Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off p...
Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% ...
Amazon slashes $40 off Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Tabl...
Show More Comments

Related

$13.30

Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17), more

Reg. $17 Learn More
$27

Amazon offers Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Pants for $27 shipped (Reg. $45), more

Reg. $45 Learn More
Reg. $799

Score a Fender LE Telecaster Electric Guitar today at $280 off + more from $200

$519 Learn More

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets

Read more Learn More
Reg. $15

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s glass oil dispenser at $11 on Amazon

$11 Learn More
50% off

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Now Live! Learn More
Save 40%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save 40%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
40% off

Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more

From $15 Learn More