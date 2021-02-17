Amazon’s offering Gerber 5-Pack Onsies for $8 Prime shipped, more

Amazon’s offering the Gerber Baby 5-Pack Solid Onesies Bodysuits for $7.99 Prime shipped, when you clip the $2 off coupon. Regularly these bodysuits are priced at up to $16 and today’s rate is the best price we’ve seen this year. These bodysuits are a great option for everyday wear and nice for layering as well. They also feature an expandable shoulder neckline that will help to easily slip over the baby’s head. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 20,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal is the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment that’s currently marked down to $7.19 and regularly is priced at $10. Today’s rate is matched with the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This is a great ointment for dry, chapped or irritated skin. Rated 4.9/5 stars with over 10,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

The Fossil Stock Up Savings Event takes an extra 30% off all sale items and an extra 40% off when you buy two or more reduced styles.

Gerber Solid Onesies feature:

Expandable lap shoulder neckline to help pull garment easily over baby’s head

Bottom snap closure is conveniently positioned higher in front for quick changing

Ribbed leg opening for a perfect fit

Perfect for crafting projects

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!