This 48-inch desk is yours for $50.50 shipped (Amazon low, Save $20)

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW 48-inch Computer Desk for $50.47 shipped. That’s $20 off what it’s been averaging over the last six months and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If working from home is going to be the norm from now on, it may be time to invest in a dedicated desk. This affordable solution delivers a sleek design that is ready to fit in well with most setups. Measurements span 48- by 23.8- by 28-inches, providing plenty of room for working from a laptop or tablet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Give your brand new desk a nice polish once it’s been assembled with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $12. Believe it or not, using these will actually create a scratch-resistant layer that will help protect your investment. You’ll also stand to benefit from sunscreen that prevents UV rays from fading or discoloring your new desk.

If you think you’d benefit from a larger desk, let’s not forget that yesterday we spotted Zinus’ 55-inch solution for $90. Going this route will allow you to cash in on $25 of savings and adopt a more familiar brand. This unit measures 55- by 24- by 29-inches.

SHW 48-inch Computer Desk features:

  • Morden design: Great for home office, studio, bedroom and also kitchen as a dinning table
  • Material: steel frame, powder coated finish, Environmental particle board.
  • Easy to Assembly, step by step instruction and hardwares included.
  • Dimension: 48″ W x 23.8″ D x 28″ H

