FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fiskars new soil block maker helps you grow your garden at a low of $17.50 (Reg. $25)

-
AmazonHome GoodsFiskars
Reg. $25 $17.50

Amazon is offering the Fiskars Soil Block Maker for $17.49 Prime shipped. Down from $25 or more, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequentially, a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re wanting to cultivate a green thumb this spring, Fiskars’ soil block maker is a must-have for your garden. It can help “grow healthier seedlings by encouraging stronger root systems through natural air pruning.” Essentially, it creates a 3.5-inch block for larger seeds and plants or four 1-inch blocks for smaller seeds. Plus, it ships with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews and Fiskars is well-reviewed overall.

If you don’t want to make your own soil bricks, then check out Burpee’s Organic Coconut Coir Concentrated Seed Starting Mix. Essentially, you add water to the mix and it transforms into the perfect way to start your garden. Any unused mix can be stored away and used later, as well. Plus, it’s just $12 on Amazon, saving you some cash when compared to today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, did you see that Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool is currently down to new low of just $19? Well, it is. Thousands have left a collective 4.8/5 star rating here and the measured markings help you know exactly how deep you’re digging.

More about the Fiskars Soil Block Maker:

  • Fiskars Soil Block Maker helps you grow healthier seedlings by encouraging stronger root systems through natural air pruning
  • Create one 3½ in. block for larger seeds and plants
  • Make four 1-in. blocks or one 3½ in. block for small or large seeds
  • Environmental solution reduces the need for disposable seed starter trays and pods
  • Full lifetime warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Fiskars

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Keep your car battery charged with Schumacher’s 1...
This solar-powered NOAA/AM/FM radio belongs in every em...
Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless ...
Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Tr...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool drops to new low at just $19

$19 Learn More
Reg. $80

Keep your car battery charged with Schumacher’s 15A/3A tender at $48.50

$48.50 Learn More

This solar-powered NOAA/AM/FM radio belongs in every emergency kit at $22 (39% off)

Learn More
31% off

Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless alerts and reaches 230-feet at $18 (31% off)

$18 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

$3.50+ Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More