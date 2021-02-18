Fiskars new soil block maker helps you grow your garden at a low of $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Fiskars Soil Block Maker for $17.49 Prime shipped. Down from $25 or more, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequentially, a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re wanting to cultivate a green thumb this spring, Fiskars’ soil block maker is a must-have for your garden. It can help “grow healthier seedlings by encouraging stronger root systems through natural air pruning.” Essentially, it creates a 3.5-inch block for larger seeds and plants or four 1-inch blocks for smaller seeds. Plus, it ships with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews and Fiskars is well-reviewed overall.

If you don’t want to make your own soil bricks, then check out Burpee’s Organic Coconut Coir Concentrated Seed Starting Mix. Essentially, you add water to the mix and it transforms into the perfect way to start your garden. Any unused mix can be stored away and used later, as well. Plus, it’s just $12 on Amazon, saving you some cash when compared to today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, did you see that Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool is currently down to new low of just $19? Well, it is. Thousands have left a collective 4.8/5 star rating here and the measured markings help you know exactly how deep you’re digging.

More about the Fiskars Soil Block Maker:

Fiskars Soil Block Maker helps you grow healthier seedlings by encouraging stronger root systems through natural air pruning

Create one 3½ in. block for larger seeds and plants

Make four 1-in. blocks or one 3½ in. block for small or large seeds

Environmental solution reduces the need for disposable seed starter trays and pods

Full lifetime warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!