Amazon will ship Hanover’s 2-in-1 Steel Multi-Use Shed to you for $331.50 (Reg. $379)

Amazon is offering the Hanover 2-in-1 Galvanized Steel Multi-Use Shed with Firewood Storage for $331.33 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This multi-purpose shed not only provides storage for tools, but also firewood. The enclosed section spans 36- by 36- by 56-inches while the wood storage area measures 21- by 64- by 56-inches. It’s comprised of galvanized steel, ensuring it is built to withstand year-round weather. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Kick off organization with a 6-pack of Shepherd Utility Hooks for $12. You’ll get a few different sizes, ensuring you’ll be able to easily hang a variety of tools. Each hook offers a powder-coated and rust-resistant construction that’s ready to uphold 25 pounds of weight.

And if you’re the DIY-type, don’t forget about these 2x4basics’ custom shed kit deals we spotted earlier this week. Believe it or not, you can get started for as little as $51. For this price you’ll get all of the necessary brackets and plans, all that’s left to source is your own lumber.

Hanover 2-in-1 Multi-Use Shed features:

Features: hinged door with a padlock compatible sliding bolt Lock.

Efficient design: sloped roof design allows for efficient water run off to keep your firewood dry and the large opening in the front makes for easy access to the wood.

Strong and durable: storage unit is made of galvanized Steel built to last outside Year Round – rust, rot, mildew, fire, and water resistant.

