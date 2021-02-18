Amazon will ship Hanover’s 2-in-1 Steel Multi-Use Shed to you for $331.50 (Reg. $379)

Amazon is offering the Hanover 2-in-1 Galvanized Steel Multi-Use Shed with Firewood Storage for $331.33 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This multi-purpose shed not only provides storage for tools, but also firewood. The enclosed section spans 36- by 36- by 56-inches while the wood storage area measures 21- by 64- by 56-inches. It’s comprised of galvanized steel, ensuring it is built to withstand year-round weather. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.
Kick off organization with a 6-pack of Shepherd Utility Hooks for $12. You’ll get a few different sizes, ensuring you’ll be able to easily hang a variety of tools. Each hook offers a powder-coated and rust-resistant construction that’s ready to uphold 25 pounds of weight.
And if you’re the DIY-type, don’t forget about these 2x4basics’ custom shed kit deals we spotted earlier this week. Believe it or not, you can get started for as little as $51. For this price you’ll get all of the necessary brackets and plans, all that’s left to source is your own lumber.
Hanover 2-in-1 Multi-Use Shed features:
- Features: hinged door with a padlock compatible sliding bolt Lock.
- Efficient design: sloped roof design allows for efficient water run off to keep your firewood dry and the large opening in the front makes for easy access to the wood.
- Strong and durable: storage unit is made of galvanized Steel built to last outside Year Round – rust, rot, mildew, fire, and water resistant.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!