Banish dead spots with Tenda’s 2-Node Mesh Wi-Fi System: $66 (Amazon low, Save 40%)

Tenda Official via Amazon is offering its two node Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $65.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This mesh Wi-Fi system is ready to cover 1,500-square feet per node, providing a strong signal across medium to large-sized homes. Even if you have a smaller home, having a second node can be very handy for eliminating dead spots. I’ve been using mesh for years now and love having a reliable connection throughout my entire home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 2/18 @ 11:6 AM: Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Wireless mesh is great, but you should anticipate a bit of signal loss when transmitting from one node to another. This can be alleviated by wiring nodes together and this 100-foot Cat 6 Flat Cable should make it a cinch. With a flat design, it’s pretty easy to hide the cable underneath a baseboard. You’ll only need to spend $18, which is considerably less than today’s savings.

And if you have a few smart home hubs, consider pairing today’s purchase with the deal we spotted yesterday on Tenda’s 8-Port Switch. It’s all yours for $15 Prime shipped, making it affordable to organize and declutter your network setup. For this price you’ll garner a plethora of ports with Gigabit support across the board.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802. 11S, The next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

Router & extender replacement: Replaces existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution, works as real mesh wireless access point system behind current router.

High capacity and complete flexibility: creates a seamless, one Name mesh Wi-Fi environment for your high-capacity network demands

