Be ready for adventures with today’s Survivor Filter Straw Gold Box from $9 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kaspien (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Survivor Filter water filters and canteens. One standout is the Survivor Filter Personal Water Filter Straw for $21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Whether it’s for emergency situations or your next outdoor adventure, this handy device will ensure you have clean water. It provides “99.999 percent filtration removal of tested virus, staph, and bacteria.” this model features triple cleaning action including a mesh cotton pre-filter followed by a membrane and a carbon filter along with the ability to “be used directly from a fresh water source with any bottle” and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A great, lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the popular LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It sells for under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from nearly 60,000 customers. You can’t really clean the filters in this one, or buy new ones like today’s featured deal, but you are looking at one of the most highly-rated options on the internet and saving some cash at the same time.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Survivor Filter Gold Box sale for additional deals from just over $9 Prime shipped. Those include bundles, the brand’s hand pump water filtration systems, and more.

Head over to our fitness guide for even more outdoor adventure gear and home sporting goods.

More on the Survivor Filter Straw:

World Renowned – Tested at multiple certified labs within the USA to show 99.999 percent filtration removal of tested virus, staph, bacteria

One of a Kind – The only portable water purification straw with a cleanable and replaceable filters

Versatile – Can be used directly from a fresh water source with any bottle, making the survivor filter the most versatile personal water filter straw available

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!