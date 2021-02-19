FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab a Franklin Grip-Rite Rubber Football to throw around for under $5 (Reg. up to $15)

Reg. $15 $5

Amazon has the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite Rubber Football for $4.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $10 and $15 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 51% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the black model and the lowest we can find. While certainly not an official-sized option, it is arguably even more fun to throw around the yard, at the park with the family or with some socially distant friends. It is made from a “durable, high-grip, deep-pebbled” rubber that is weather-resistant and measures out at 10-inches long by 6-inches around. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At under $5, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for less. It is, in fact, the lowest priced football of its kind we can find on Amazon. Just make sure the dogs don’t get their furry little paws on it, because there’s no telling how much canine abuse it can handle. If you don’t think that’s avoidable, grab two while the price is right

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more discounted ways to get active. The all-in-one BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is now starting from $115, plus you’ll find offers on water bottles, outdoor adventure gear, and Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike at $69 off

More on the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite Rubber Football:

  • DURABLE KIDS FOOTBALL: These junior footballs are constructed from a durable, high-grip, deep-pebbled rubber that stands up to wear and tear on grass, concrete, or any other surface
  • EASY GRIP: The deep-pebble surface material and pro style raised laces ensure extra traction which makes the footballs easy to throw and catch
  • ALL-WEATHER: The water and weather-resistant rubber means you can bring this ball out to play rain or shine without damage

