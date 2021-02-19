FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in shape for the summer now: BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 starting from $115 (Reg. $170+)

Reg. $170 $115

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 from $114.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $179 and currently starting from $169 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 36% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Consisting of the VectorFit Base, handles, resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor, and more, this is a versatile home workout system that supports as many as 300 different exercises to target the entire body. It also includes a collapsible workout bar and a “durable” accessories bag, making it an ideal portable option that can easily come into the backyard when the weather warms up, or anywhere your workouts might take you. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need all of the extras or just don’t think you’ll make use of the entire BodyBoss system, some basic resistance bands might do the trick. This Letsfit set comes in at under $8 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 73,000 Amazon customers. Head over to our latest fitness gift guide for even more notable options here.

But if it’s the high-tech workout companions you’re after,we have deals on those too. Alongside this morning’s 1-day Apple Watch sale with models starting from just $150, you’ll want to swing by our fitness tracker deals for even more wearable offers including Garmin and Ticwatch options. 

More on the BodyBoss 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. When designing the BodyBoss workout product we wanted to make sure that it was lightweight & compact, but still versatile enough to simulate the gym anywhere.

