FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED display at low of $335 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

-
ApplewootiPhone
New low $335

Today only, Woot is offering the Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB for $334.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. With an original retail price of $999 in new condition, today’s deal beats our last mention by $45 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the iPhone XS, you’re getting a 5.8-inch Super Retina display that features an OLED HDR panel. Powering the device is an A12 Bionic chip that boasts support for Face ID. Plus, around the back, there are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging. You’ll receive a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

Keep your new investment protected with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case. It’s on Amazon for $13.50 right now, giving you the ability to protect your iPhone from minor drops or tumbles. Plus, being clear, you’ll be able to see the back of your iPhone with ease here.

Prefer the iPhone 11 series of devices for the triple camera array or something else? Well, Verizon is currently offering iPhone 11/Pro models at up to $640 off. Most notably, you’ll find the 11 Pro 64GB from $12 per month, which is a massive savings from its normal $33 per month going rate.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

iPhone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touc...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
Apple launches TV show sale from $5: Mad Men, Downton A...
Save $50 on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad Air at an A...
Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon
Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini falls to new all-time low...
New customers can sign-up for 6-months of Apple News+ f...
Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% ...
Show More Comments

Related

Orig. $749

iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition

$330 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More
41% off

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe at $56 (Reg. $95)

$56 Learn More
Save $111

Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to Amazon low of $249 (Save $111)

$249 Learn More
Save now

Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone in your life from just $8, today only

From $8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$160 Learn More
Amazon low

Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Outdoor Lights for $25 (29% off)

$25 Learn More