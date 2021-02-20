Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED display at low of $335 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, Woot is offering the Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB for $334.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. With an original retail price of $999 in new condition, today’s deal beats our last mention by $45 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the iPhone XS, you’re getting a 5.8-inch Super Retina display that features an OLED HDR panel. Powering the device is an A12 Bionic chip that boasts support for Face ID. Plus, around the back, there are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging. You’ll receive a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

Keep your new investment protected with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case. It’s on Amazon for $13.50 right now, giving you the ability to protect your iPhone from minor drops or tumbles. Plus, being clear, you’ll be able to see the back of your iPhone with ease here.

Prefer the iPhone 11 series of devices for the triple camera array or something else? Well, Verizon is currently offering iPhone 11/Pro models at up to $640 off. Most notably, you’ll find the 11 Pro 64GB from $12 per month, which is a massive savings from its normal $33 per month going rate.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!