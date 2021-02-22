Announced at CES in January, HyperX’s first 60% form-factor keyboard, the Alloy Origins 60, is finally available for purchase. Offering an ultra compact design that’s built to handle anything you throw at it, this keyboard features double shot PBT caps with side-printed secondary functions, RGB backlighting, a detachable USB-C cable, and much more. Could this be your next input device? Keep reading to find out more.

HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard offers multiple angles and a detachable USB-C connection

The latest keyboard from HyperX is the company’s first 60% form-factor to launch. You’ll find typical features that HyperX generally offers on its lineup, including mechanical switches, an aluminum body, double shot PBT caps with side-printed secondary functions, and more.

However, this keyboard doesn’t just have standard RGB lighting. HyperX built the backlight to also offer “radiant lighting effects” so your keyboard glows in unique patterns as you game, or even as it sits there. This is customized within the HyperX NGENUITY software and can even be stored in the onboard memory, should you want to travel with your keyboard.

Plus, travel is made even easier thanks to the detachable USB-C cable. This means you can just unplug the keyboard and leave your cable-managed plug behind. I wish more keyboards did this, as I would love to be able to just unplug my Apex Pro and leave the house with it when traveling in the future.

Three adjustable angles and an included keycap puller are perfect for customizing your experience

In the box, HyperX includes a keycap puller and additional caps so you can replace the existing ones should you want to. This also allows you to easily swap things out in the future should you want to replace a single keycap or the entire set.

On the bottom of the Alloy Origins 60 you’ll find adjustable feet that can set the keyboard at three different angles. I love it when manufacturers include something like this as I end up never liking the stock height that most keyboards come at.

Pricing and availability

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Gaming Keyboard will retail for $99.99 and is available to buy direct from HyperX right now. We’re expecting it to land at Amazon soon.

9to5Toys’ take

While I’ve never used a 60% keyboard, the though is somewhat exciting to me. If you saw my recent Behind the Screens tour, then you saw that I have two keyboards at my desk. My primary, the SteelSeries Apex Pro, is a full keyboard with 10-key and all. However, on the gaming PC, I use a 10-keyless Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition because of its more petite form-factor. I’d love to swap it out for something even smaller, considering I never use the F-row or arrow keys when gaming. HyperX’s latest launch is high on my list of possibilities, and is something I will be looking into more sometime in the future.

