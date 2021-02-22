FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HyperX’s new Alloy Origins 60 keyboard cuts down on desk clutter with a compact build

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsHyperX

Announced at CES in January, HyperX’s first 60% form-factor keyboard, the Alloy Origins 60, is finally available for purchase. Offering an ultra compact design that’s built to handle anything you throw at it, this keyboard features double shot PBT caps with side-printed secondary functions, RGB backlighting, a detachable USB-C cable, and much more. Could this be your next input device? Keep reading to find out more.

HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard offers multiple angles and a detachable USB-C connection

The latest keyboard from HyperX is the company’s first 60% form-factor to launch. You’ll find typical features that HyperX generally offers on its lineup, including mechanical switches, an aluminum body, double shot PBT caps with side-printed secondary functions, and more.

However, this keyboard doesn’t just have standard RGB lighting. HyperX built the backlight to also offer “radiant lighting effects” so your keyboard glows in unique patterns as you game, or even as it sits there. This is customized within the HyperX NGENUITY software and can even be stored in the onboard memory, should you want to travel with your keyboard.

Plus, travel is made even easier thanks to the detachable USB-C cable. This means you can just unplug the keyboard and leave your cable-managed plug behind. I wish more keyboards did this, as I would love to be able to just unplug my Apex Pro and leave the house with it when traveling in the future.

Three adjustable angles and an included keycap puller are perfect for customizing your experience

In the box, HyperX includes a keycap puller and additional caps so you can replace the existing ones should you want to. This also allows you to easily swap things out in the future should you want to replace a single keycap or the entire set.

On the bottom of the Alloy Origins 60 you’ll find adjustable feet that can set the keyboard at three different angles. I love it when manufacturers include something like this as I end up never liking the stock height that most keyboards come at.

Pricing and availability

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Gaming Keyboard will retail for $99.99 and is available to buy direct from HyperX right now. We’re expecting it to land at Amazon soon.

9to5Toys’ take

While I’ve never used a 60% keyboard, the though is somewhat exciting to me. If you saw my recent Behind the Screens tour, then you saw that I have two keyboards at my desk. My primary, the SteelSeries Apex Pro, is a full keyboard with 10-key and all. However, on the gaming PC, I use a 10-keyless Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition because of its more petite form-factor. I’d love to swap it out for something even smaller, considering I never use the F-row or arrow keys when gaming. HyperX’s latest launch is high on my list of possibilities, and is something I will be looking into more sometime in the future.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

HyperX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capco...
Synology debuts new 25GbE NIC, refreshed caching NVMe S...
Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next mont...
Carhartt partners with Guinness for St. Patrick’s...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with a rechargeable, dimmable, ...
Retire an old mouse with Microsoft Wireless Mobile 3500...
Blackmagic’s new Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K uses URS...
Show More Comments

Related

HyperX announces its first 60% keyboard with the Alloy Origin 60, more at CES 2021

Learn More
Review

Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]

Learn More

Vissles just launched a RGB 84-key wireless/USB-C mechanical keyboard at under $100

Learn More
Reg. $120

Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard sees very first discount to $100 (Save $20)

$100 Learn More
Save now

Sun Joe’s powerful 2800PSI electric pressure washer falls to $170 at Amazon

$170 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

$9 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

From $75/ea Learn More
40% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More