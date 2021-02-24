Bundle APC’s 10-outlet 1350VA UPS + 6-outlet surge protector to save up to 36% from $135

Tiger Direct is offering the APC 1350VA 10-outlet Battery Backup UPS plus the APC 6-outlet Surge Protector for $149.99 shipped. Should you opt to checkout with PayPal, the price will drop to $134.99 shipped. For comparison, just the UPS alone goes for $175 at Amazon, and the extra surge protector retails for an additional $35, saving you up to $75, or a total of 36% here. If you’re looking for a way to keep your computers and network online in the event of a power outage, this is a great choice. On the back, there are six battery backup AC plugs and four that are surge protected only. Plus, the additional six surge-protected outlets on the secondary strip, providing a total of 16 AC plugs to help keep your gear safe during electrical storms. The 1350VA of total power provided by the UPS should give plenty of time to properly shut your gear off as well, should the lights go out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Amazon Basics 800VA 12-outlet UPS is a great alternative. While it offers a similar amount of outlets, it’s around 1/2 the power, making it perfect for smaller desk setups. Coming in at $79.50, you’ll save over 40% here from today’s lead deal, while still ensuring your desk and devices are safe from power outages.

Need extra power on-the-go? Well, Anker’s USB-C portable PowerHouse II 400 gets the job done at a $100 discount right now. That’s right, it’s down to $300 right now and offers a 388Wh capacity, which is more than enough to run your MacBook, iPad, and more while off-grid.

More about APC’s 1350VA UPS:

1350VA / 810W Backup Battery power supply

Sinewave UPS designed for high-end electronics (see video on the left). Ideal battery backup for computer

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) instantly corrects high/low voltage fluctuations, and is Active PFC compatible

10 Outlets (NEMA 15-15R): 6 Battery backup outlets; 4 Surge-protection only outlets. PLUS: (1) USB-C Charging port, and (1) Type-A USB charging port (15W combined)

