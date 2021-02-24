NETGEAR’s 5-port managed Gigabit Ethernet switch controls your homelab at a low of $19

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch for $18.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its normal going rate of $35, which saves you 45% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to handle L2 network management, this switch delivers VLANs, QoS, IGMP, Storm Control, and Auto DoS. This is perfect if you’re just starting to get your feet wet with homelab equipment and want to begin learning switch management without investing hundreds into a larger setup. There are five total Gigabit Ethernet ports available here, which is perfect for a smaller homelab setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the managed portion of today’s lead deal. You’ll find that the TP-Link Litewave 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is a great alternative. It still offers you five Gigabit Ethernet ports, just without VLAN, QoS, and the other higher-end features of the deal above. But, at just $13 it’s quite a bit more budget-friendly too.

Ready to upgrade the rest of your home’s network? Well, Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point system covers your entire home with wireless networking at $229. This is a $30 discount from its normal going price and is among the best that we’ve seen recently, so be sure to cash in on the savings here before they’re gone for good.

More about the NETGEAR Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch:

CONFIGURATION & CONTROL: management software with easy-to-use GUI interface offers basic capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network.

SILENT OPERATION: The fanless design means Zero added noise wherever its located, making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments.Operating Temperature:32° to 122°F (0° to 50°C)

ENERGY EFFICIENT: designed to optimize power usage lowering its cost to operate. Most models are compliant with IEEE802. 3az Energy Efficient Ethernet mode.

