Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV at $1,198 shipped

Amazon is offering the 2020-model Sony X900H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Android TV for $1,198 shipped. Currently available at Best Buy for $1 more. Originally $1,600, it regularly sells for $1,400 and is now more than $200 off the going rate. You will find a similar model available at Costco right now for about $30 less, but you’ll need to be a member there to score that deal. This is a 65-inch 4K panel with 2160p resolutions, HDR support, the X1 HDR processor, and a voice command-ready remote. Alongside Google Home, HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, this Android TV provides direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best movie-watching services alongside AirPlay 2 streaming and more. Connectivity includes four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something more affordable that will still provide a 65-inch 4K display, check out the Samsung Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at $748 shipped. Alongside built-in Alexa, this TV supports HDR content, Bixby devices, Bluetooth streaming, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

The 4K TV deals don’t stop there though. We still have loads of different models ranging from 55-inchers all the way up to massive 77-inch panels with offers starting from $330 right here. Then go swing by our home theater hub to complete your setup with deals on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commercial skipping, this Amazon Belkin accessory sale, and more.

More on the Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Android TV:

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation.

FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range.

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

