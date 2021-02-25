Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in various colors (Save $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $169.99 shipped in Light Blue, Red, and Dark Blue. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $300 like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you $130, marks the second-best price we’ve seen in several months, and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date overall.

Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10-minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with 3-hours of listening time. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $132 instead. Here you’ll drop the active noise cancelling features, but in exchange will pocket even more in savings. That’s on top of 40-hour battery life and the same H1 chip benefits. Though there is a 4.7/5 star rating here from over 20,000 customers to round out the package.

Don’t forget that you can still score the Beats Studio3 ANC Headphones on sale right now, as well. Down from the usual $350 going rate, these cans give you another way to rock out to the iconic Beats sound at $200. That’s of course alongside all of the other deals in our headphones guide, too.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!