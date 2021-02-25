FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy Netflix and more with this native 1080p projector for $170 (Reg. $249)

-
Home TheaterVANKYO
Reg. $249 $170

Watching movies on your TV or your laptop just isn’t the same as the movie theater experience. But with the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector, you can create your own big screen at home. Right now, the projector is just $169.99 (Reg. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Over the past year, many of us have been watching (even) more Netflix than usual. The VANKYO V600 can help you make the most of your downtime, and even help at work.

Rated at 4.5 stars by owners, this Amazon’s Choice projector offers a display size of anything up to 300 inches at native 1080p resolution. This room-filling picture is bright even in daylight, as the V600 kicks out 6,500 lux.

The power comes from LED lighting technology. The lamp is energy efficient, and it should last for 10 years.

You can also expect very good image quality. The V600 boasts a 5000:1 contrast ratio, providing rich colors and deep blacks.

Dual HDMI ports allow you to connect a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones, streaming boxes, and game consoles. The projector even has stereo speakers built in. 

This is particularly useful if you want to take the V600 to a friend’s house or deliver a presentation on the go.

Order today for $169.99 to get this impressive VANKYO projector at 32% off the MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

VANKYO

About the Author

Vankyo Leisure Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android...
Up to 67% off audio and home theater gear: UE, Pioneer,...
Save up to $750 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPla...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content,...
Save up to 33% on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commerci...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Amazon Belkin accessory sale up to 25% off: Power strip...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Vankyo Leisure Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing: $80 (Reg. $120+)

$80 Learn More

Anker expands Nebula projector lineup with new ‘Solar’ portable model, more

Learn More

All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-throw lens that creates 300-inch display

Learn More
20% off

Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you keep an eye on your home for just $16

$16 Learn More
Save $50

A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand at $239 (Save $50)

$239 Learn More
Save 36%

Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off from $7

From $7 Learn More
40% off

Official Disney store offers rare free shipping + 40% off Star Wars apparel, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
30% off

Expand your MacBook’s I/O: 7-in-1 USB-C hub with SD, 4K HDMI, more just $21

$21 Learn More